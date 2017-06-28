wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Emotional After SD Loss, Dark Match Main Event, Road Dogg Praises MITB Match
June 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Per Wrestling Inc, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler in the post-Smackdown dark match.
– Road Dogg posted the following to Twitter following the Women’s Money in the Bank match on Smackdown:
Couldn't be more proud of the entire #SDLive roster but tonight was all about the women! Great job tonight ladies! The bar has risen! #OUDK
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2017
– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout, with Lana reacting to her loss to Naomi: