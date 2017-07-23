– WWE posted the following videos of Lana and Sami Zayn arriving at the arena for tonight’s Battleground. Lana said that she’s feeling ravishing going into her Fatal Five-Way match and says she’s excited because no matter how many people try to bring her down, she’s going to win and go on to face Naomi at “RavishingSlam.”

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn questions Mike Kanellis’ manhood ahead of their match, saying that tonight is his own chance to prove a point and wipe the smile of Kanellis’ face.