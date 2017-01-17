wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Hints At Rusev Crushing Kurt Angle, JR Would Induct Angle If Asked, Clip From Heath Slater and Rhyno on Ride Along
– Here’s a clip from Ride Along in which Rhyno gives Heath Slater some historical facts about US Presidents.
.@HeathSlaterOMRB gets a political history lesson from his tag team partner @Rhyno313 on #WWERideAlong on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/TVaIZrPbdS
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– Jim Ross was asked on Twitter if he would induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame. He said he would but he didn’t think it would happen.
It will be who @WWE prefers and with who @RealKurtAngle is pleased.
If asked, of course I'd do it…proudly. #LongShotAtBest 👀 https://t.co/KOHyAccFR1
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 17, 2017
– Lana wrote the following about Kurt Angle:
Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech…. @RusevBUL #CRUSH 💪🏽
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017