wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Hypes Her Womens’ Title Match Tonight, Backstage Money in the Bank Interview With Natalya

June 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Lana posted the following tweet, hyping her match tonight against Naomi for the Smackdown women’s title at Money in the Bank tonight.

– WWE released a backstage interview with Natalya before tonight’s all women Money in the Bank match at the PPV event. You can check out the interview video below.

article topics :

Lana, Natalya, WWE, WWE Money in the Bank, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading