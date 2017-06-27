wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Hypes Smackdown Title Fight, Gargano Debuting New Theme Soon

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Johnny Gargano will be debuting a theme song when he returns to NXT television. The theme song is described as having new lyrics and is a “fun remix” of the DIY theme song.

– Lana posted the following to twitter, hyping her Smackdown Championship match against Naomi on tonight’s episode of Smackdown:

