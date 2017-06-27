wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Hypes Smackdown Title Fight, Gargano Debuting New Theme Soon
June 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that Johnny Gargano will be debuting a theme song when he returns to NXT television. The theme song is described as having new lyrics and is a “fun remix” of the DIY theme song.
– Lana posted the following to twitter, hyping her Smackdown Championship match against Naomi on tonight’s episode of Smackdown:
I have a dream …. that one day the Ravishing Russian will become the #SDLive #Ravishing Champion ! That one day is today @WWE #LanaCrush 💔 pic.twitter.com/dd9kLrdO7z
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 27, 2017