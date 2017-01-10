wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Makes a Play For Raw Associate GM, New Total Divas Preview
January 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Lana gave praise to Smackdown tonight and in the process, made a play to be named Associate GM of Raw:
I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? 😎just saying👠
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017
– Here is a new preview for this week’s Total Divas, with Natalya and Lana shopping for wedding dresses: