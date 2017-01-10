wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Makes a Play For Raw Associate GM, New Total Divas Preview

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana SD

– Lana gave praise to Smackdown tonight and in the process, made a play to be named Associate GM of Raw:

– Here is a new preview for this week’s Total Divas, with Natalya and Lana shopping for wedding dresses:

article topics :

Lana, RAW, Smackdown, Total Divas, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading