– Lana has been nominated for Best Lead Actress at the Nice branch of the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema. Lana is nominated under her real name CJ Perry for her role in the film Soul; the festival takes place from May 13th through the 20th. Soul is a crime drama directed by James King and is described as follows:

“Chase (Casey Fuller), a frustrated artist, lives a bohemian life with lover, Alexis (CJ Perry), an enchanting dancer, in their rundown apartment in an artistic niche of the city. His life is thrown into turmoil when Alexis is raped and murdered. Chase’s greedy art dealer, Carl (Dave Ogle), sees this tragedy as a way to capitalize on what once was a unfruitful investment. What follows is a chain reaction of greed by way of mourning Alexis’ death. Chase can find only one reason to go on: revenge.”

– The WWE Network Twitter account had some fun with the Hardys’ Broken gimmick, referencing it in a post about their match against each other at WrestleMania 25: