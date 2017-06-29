wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Says She Didn’t Get Pinned By Naomi, New Bella Video, Stock Down
June 29, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.54, down $0.15 (0.72%) from the previous closing price.
– Lana took to Twitter to argue that she didn’t get pinned by Naomi and wants another title shot:
I obviously did NOT get pined! I want a FAIR title match! Clearly the ref & all of @WWE are cheaters & favor @NaomiWWE over me! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/puUUrbWIap
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 28, 2017
– Here is a new video from Brie Bella, talking about how she’s gone “for the Nikki look” by changing her hairstyle: