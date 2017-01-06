wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Teases New Photo Shoot, Melina vs. Beth Phoenix Royal Rumble Match, NXT Stars Backstage at Raw
January 6, 2017
– Wrestling Inc reports that NXT stars Roderick Strong, Patrick Clark, Sawyer Fulton, Otis Dozovic and Darryl Sharma were all backstage at Raw this week.
– WWE posted the following full match online of Melina vs. Beth Phoenix for the WWE Women’s Championship from the 2009 Royal Rumble:
– Lana posted a new pic to her Instagram account teasing a new photo shoot: