WWE News: Lana Teases New Photo Shoot, Melina vs. Beth Phoenix Royal Rumble Match, NXT Stars Backstage at Raw

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Inc reports that NXT stars Roderick Strong, Patrick Clark, Sawyer Fulton, Otis Dozovic and Darryl Sharma were all backstage at Raw this week.

– WWE posted the following full match online of Melina vs. Beth Phoenix for the WWE Women’s Championship from the 2009 Royal Rumble:

– Lana posted a new pic to her Instagram account teasing a new photo shoot:

