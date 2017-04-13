wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Thanks Police Officer After TSA Incident, The Hardys Added to May European Tour
April 13, 2017
– The Hardys have been added to the WWE European tour in May.
My brother & I are ECSTATIC to be returning to Europe in May with @WWE.
It's absolutely DELIGHTFUL. pic.twitter.com/11zZCsYGOy
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 13, 2017
– Lana posted the following on Twitter, thanking the police officer that helped resolve her issues with TSA yesterday…
I want to thank the American Police officer this am that helped resolve what I was put through today with TSA. Thank you
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017