WWE News: Lance Storm Praises Rollins vs. Triple H, New WWE Payback Promo
April 3, 2017
– Here is a promo for the April 30th WWE Payback PPV, which is a Raw branded PPV…
The #RAW-exclusive PPV #WWEPayback comes your way LIVE April 30 at 8e/5p only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/J6IymUCIn9
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
– Lance Storm posted the following, praising last night’s Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match…
Really liked that match. More what I like from wrestling. Favourite match so far. #WrestleMania Seth vs HHH
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2017