WWE News: Latest Aleister Black Vignette, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, Twitter Poll

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Set for next week’s NXT are the following matches:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain vs. Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong
* Loser Leaves NXT: Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno

– As of this writing, NXT has a 66% Thumbs Up score in tonight’s Twitter poll with 3,368 votes:

– Here is the latest vignette for Aleister Black’s impending NXT TV debut:

