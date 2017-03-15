wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Aleister Black Vignette, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, Twitter Poll
– Set for next week’s NXT are the following matches:
* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain vs. Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong
* Loser Leaves NXT: Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno
– As of this writing, NXT has a 66% Thumbs Up score in tonight’s Twitter poll with 3,368 votes:
– Here is the latest vignette for Aleister Black’s impending NXT TV debut: