– Betting site Paddy Power has the latest odds on the Royal Rumble winner. The site reports that a stream of bets have put Undertaker atop the list at 5/6 odds, followed by Braun Strowman, Randy Orton and Chris Jericho (6/1). Finn Balor is #5 at 7/1. The full current list is below:

5/6: Undertaker

6/1: Braun Strowman

6/1: Randy Orton

6/1: Chris Jericho

7/1: Finn Balor

12/1: John Cena

12/1: Goldberg

14/1: Brock Lesnar

100/1: Kane

150/1: Stone Cold

200/1: Hulk Hogan

250/1: Ronda Rousey

300/1: Conor McGregor

500/1: Barack Obama

500/1: Donald Trump

500/1: Floyd Mayweather

– Here is video of John Cena from Today demonstrating fitness moves that you can use at home: