wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Royal Rumble Odds, Video of Cena on Today
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Betting site Paddy Power has the latest odds on the Royal Rumble winner. The site reports that a stream of bets have put Undertaker atop the list at 5/6 odds, followed by Braun Strowman, Randy Orton and Chris Jericho (6/1). Finn Balor is #5 at 7/1. The full current list is below:
5/6: Undertaker
6/1: Braun Strowman
6/1: Randy Orton
6/1: Chris Jericho
7/1: Finn Balor
12/1: John Cena
12/1: Goldberg
14/1: Brock Lesnar
100/1: Kane
150/1: Stone Cold
200/1: Hulk Hogan
250/1: Ronda Rousey
300/1: Conor McGregor
500/1: Barack Obama
500/1: Donald Trump
500/1: Floyd Mayweather
– Here is video of John Cena from Today demonstrating fitness moves that you can use at home: