– WWE Studios President Michael Luisi is set to speak at the Variety Sports and Entertainment Summit. The summit takes place on July 13th in Los Angeles.

– WWE has announced that LaVar and Lonzo Ball are set to appear on MizTV tonight on Raw. Lonzo Ball went second in the 2017 NBA draft after playing basketball in college for the UCLA Bruins and earning first-team All-American honors. LaVar, his father, is a retired football player who played on the practice squad for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Titus O’Neil posted the following picture of himself and LaVar backstage at Raw. WWE also released a video of the Miz announcing the news: