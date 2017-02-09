– WWE has re-released the Owen: Hart of Gold DVD as a single-disc release this week according to Wrestling DVD Network. The release only features the documentary. Also released in the same manner were the Greatest Wrestling Factions and Destruction of the Shield sets.

– JBL noted on Twitter that Legends With JBL is coming to an end. The announcer noted that he has one episode left to air featuring Jimmy Hart, after which it “looks like there won’t be any more”:

.@toso957 @WWE unfortunately only Jimmy Hart is left for Legends series, looks like there won't be any more. I really enjoyed all of them! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 8, 2017

– Here’s a new behind-the-scenes video for WWE’s Valentine’s Day shoot featuring Nikki Bella, Naomi, Maryse and Alexa Bliss: