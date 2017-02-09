wrestling / News

WWE News: Legends With JBL Reportedly Ending, Owen Hart DVD Re-Released, Valentine’s Day Shoot Video

February 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has re-released the Owen: Hart of Gold DVD as a single-disc release this week according to Wrestling DVD Network. The release only features the documentary. Also released in the same manner were the Greatest Wrestling Factions and Destruction of the Shield sets.

– JBL noted on Twitter that Legends With JBL is coming to an end. The announcer noted that he has one episode left to air featuring Jimmy Hart, after which it “looks like there won’t be any more”:

– Here’s a new behind-the-scenes video for WWE’s Valentine’s Day shoot featuring Nikki Bella, Naomi, Maryse and Alexa Bliss:

article topics :

JBL, Legends with JBL, Owen Hart, WWE, WWE DVD, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading