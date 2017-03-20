– WWE has announced that both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will be at Raw next week in Phildelphia before their match at WrestleMania 33. The show will also feature Triple H’s “Hold Harmless” contract signing for Seth Rollins in order to make their non-sanctioned WrestleMania 33 match official.

– Speaking of Triple H, he is set to appear on several ESPN shows tomorrow promoting WrestleMania. His first appearance of the day will be on First Take at 10 AM ET.