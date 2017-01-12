wrestling / News

WWE News: Lesnar & Heyman Set For January 23rd Raw, NXT Preview

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been added to the final Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble (January 23rd) in Cleveland, Ohio, which will also feature Goldberg.

– Here is the preview for next week’s NXT…

* Contract signing between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan
* Nikki Cross vs. Kennadi Brink
* Also appearing are Sanity and Tye Dillinger

