WWE News: Lesnar & Heyman Set For January 23rd Raw, NXT Preview
January 12, 2017 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been added to the final Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble (January 23rd) in Cleveland, Ohio, which will also feature Goldberg.
– Here is the preview for next week’s NXT…
* Contract signing between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan
* Nikki Cross vs. Kennadi Brink
* Also appearing are Sanity and Tye Dillinger
Credit: Pwinsider.com