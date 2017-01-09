wrestling / News

WWE News: Lesnar Returning to Raw Next Week, Video of Lesnar at NHL Game, Edge on His 2010 Rumble Return

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar UFC

– WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will return next week on Raw alongside Paul Heyman:

– Lesnar was at tonight’s Winnipeg Jets hockey game with his family and was featured on the big screen pumping up the crowd. You can see video of Lesnar being presented with an honorary Heritage jersey below:

– Here is video of Edge discussing his Royal Rumble return in 2010:

