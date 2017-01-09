wrestling / News
WWE News: Lesnar Returning to Raw Next Week, Video of Lesnar at NHL Game, Edge on His 2010 Rumble Return
January 9, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will return next week on Raw alongside Paul Heyman:
NEXT WEEK: #TheBeast @BrockLesnar returns to Monday Night #RAW for the first time since his loss in 1:26 to @Goldberg at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/aE18N9b9SD
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
– Lesnar was at tonight’s Winnipeg Jets hockey game with his family and was featured on the big screen pumping up the crowd. You can see video of Lesnar being presented with an honorary Heritage jersey below:
Thanks for not taking in-game host @Brody_Jackson to #SuplexCity, @BrockLesnar.
Welcome to @mtscentre! pic.twitter.com/mZNRsNIrft
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017
– Here is video of Edge discussing his Royal Rumble return in 2010: