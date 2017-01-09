wrestling / News

WWE News: Lesnar Talks About Being a Hockey Dad, Viktor Pays Tribute to Drax Shadow

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar UFC Return

– The Winnipeg Jets posted the following video interview with Brock Lesnar from Monday’s game. Lesnar discusses his family being Jets fans and being a ‘hockey dad’ seeing his kids playing the sport:

– Viktor posted the following pic of his face paint, which paid tribute to the late Elijah Mainville, aka “Drax Shadow” who passed away on Monday:

