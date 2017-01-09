– The Winnipeg Jets posted the following video interview with Brock Lesnar from Monday’s game. Lesnar discusses his family being Jets fans and being a ‘hockey dad’ seeing his kids playing the sport:

"Not too long after I was announced, he scored, so thanks Buff!"@BrockLesnar joined JetsTV for a quick interview at tonight's game! pic.twitter.com/WUeH6rj2fL — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017

– Viktor posted the following pic of his face paint, which paid tribute to the late Elijah Mainville, aka “Drax Shadow” who passed away on Monday: