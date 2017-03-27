wrestling / News
WWE News: Lesnar vs. Goldberg Promo, New Day on ESPN Tomorrow
– The New Day will be appearing on several shows on ESPN on Tuesday throughout the day, promoting WrestleMania 33. The trio are serving as the hosts for the PPV. Their first appearance tomorrow will be on First Take at 10 AM ET.
– WWE posted a new promo teaser for Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 33:
The #UniversalTitle is on the line as @BrockLesnar challenges @Goldberg at #WrestleMania LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/e9yRCyBarD
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017