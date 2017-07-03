wrestling / News

WWE News: Lesnar vs. Joe Video Package, Hardy Reacts to Tag Title Match Announcement

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy posted the following to twitter after it was announced that he and Jeff will face Cesaro and Sheamus in a thirty-minute Iron Man tag team title match at Great Balls of Fire:

– WWE posted this video package promoting Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar’s match at the PPV:

