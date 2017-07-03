wrestling / News
WWE News: Lesnar vs. Joe Video Package, Hardy Reacts to Tag Title Match Announcement
– Matt Hardy posted the following to twitter after it was announced that he and Jeff will face Cesaro and Sheamus in a thirty-minute Iron Man tag team title match at Great Balls of Fire:
6:42pm – HOT NEWS! #HouseHardy faces Sheamus & Cesaro at #WWEGBOF in a 30 minute IRON MAN Match for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles..
WONDERFUL! https://t.co/lFIchIa3HN
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 4, 2017
– WWE posted this video package promoting Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar’s match at the PPV: