WWE News: Lesnar’s Journey to WrestleMania, Ride Along Clip, Balor Shows Off New Slam Crate Shirt
– Here is a new video from WWE looking at Brock Lesnar’s journey to WrestleMania, as aired on Raw:
What is @BrockLesnar's mindset heading into the #UniversalChampionship match against @Goldberg at #WrestleMania? #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6WjBFwOVr5
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017
– Finn Balor posted a picture of himself at WWE’s house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania over the weekend and previewed a new WWE Slam Crate shirt:
#WWEHershey #BálorClub #Lootcrate pic.twitter.com/jfg2OEZqYA
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 20, 2017
– Here is a clip from tonight’s episode of Ride Along in which Goldust tells R-Truth about Vince McMahon originally calling him with the idea for the Goldust gimmick:
How did @Goldust begin? @RonKillings gets the FULL STORY on #WWERideAlong only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/U22OSctsx3
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017