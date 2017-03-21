wrestling / News

WWE News: Lesnar’s Journey to WrestleMania, Ride Along Clip, Balor Shows Off New Slam Crate Shirt

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a new video from WWE looking at Brock Lesnar’s journey to WrestleMania, as aired on Raw:

– Finn Balor posted a picture of himself at WWE’s house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania over the weekend and previewed a new WWE Slam Crate shirt:

– Here is a clip from tonight’s episode of Ride Along in which Goldust tells R-Truth about Vince McMahon originally calling him with the idea for the Goldust gimmick:

