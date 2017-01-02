wrestling / News

WWE News: Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem, Swagger vs. Jordan in Madden 17 Tournament, Total Divas Marathon

January 2, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Total Divas returns with a new episode this Wednesday night. There will be a season six marathon starting at 1PM ET on Wednesday.

– Lilian Garcia sang the national anthem this past weekend at the Rams game in honor of her father, who recently passed away…

– Here is Jack Swagger vs. Jason Jordan in Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” Madden 17 tournament…

