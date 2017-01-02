wrestling / News
WWE News: Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem, Swagger vs. Jordan in Madden 17 Tournament, Total Divas Marathon
– Total Divas returns with a new episode this Wednesday night. There will be a season six marathon starting at 1PM ET on Wednesday.
– Lilian Garcia sang the national anthem this past weekend at the Rams game in honor of her father, who recently passed away…
Congrats to @LilianGarcia, who sang the National Anthem at the @NFL @RamsNFL game, in honor of her father, Eduardo Garcia, Lt Col. US Army. pic.twitter.com/SjgXrxE4fA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 2, 2017
– Here is Jack Swagger vs. Jason Jordan in Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” Madden 17 tournament…