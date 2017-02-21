– Naomi announced on last week’s Smackdown that she suffered a knee injury during her Smackdown Women’s Title win over Alexa Bliss at the Elimination Chamber PPV. While there has been no official update on her injury from WWE, Naomi did not work the weekend live events for the Smackdown brand. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Lilian Garcia was backstage visiting at last night’s Raw, recording new episodes of her “Making Their Way To The Ring” podcast…