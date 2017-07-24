wrestling / News
WWE News: Linda McMahon at Raw, Promo For Smackdown, Goldust on Raw Fallout
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Linda McMahon was in attendance with her grandchildren at tonight’s Raw in Washington, DC. You can see pics below of McMahon at the show:
@cnnbrk @CNNPolitics @FoxNews @ABCWorldNews @ABCPolitics @ABC Linda McMahon @ WWE Raw in DC front row with her grandkids @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/iUAHS9gqCQ
— J.D (@IMTHE1ANDONLYOZ) July 25, 2017
– Here is a teaser for this week’s episode of Smackdown:
What lies ahead for @WWE Champion @JinderMahal? #SDLive comes your way TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/bjRl5dWhyj
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017
– WWE posted the following Raw Fallout video, with Goldust seeking inspiration for his latest Shattered Dreams production: