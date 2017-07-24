wrestling / News

WWE News: Linda McMahon at Raw, Promo For Smackdown, Goldust on Raw Fallout

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Linda McMahon was in attendance with her grandchildren at tonight’s Raw in Washington, DC. You can see pics below of McMahon at the show:

– Here is a teaser for this week’s episode of Smackdown:

– WWE posted the following Raw Fallout video, with Goldust seeking inspiration for his latest Shattered Dreams production:

