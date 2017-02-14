wrestling / News
WWE News: Linda McMahon Confirmed For Small Business Administration, More Tweets Between Owens and Goldberg, John Cena Shows Off Range Rover
– A new video from The Bella Twins’ Youtube channel shows John Cena and his rare 2012 Range Rover.
– Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the head of President Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration. The Associated Press reports that the vote was 81-19. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the two Democrats from Connecticut who beat McMahon in her previous runs for Senate, both voted for her. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” and said it was a welcome change.
– The Goldberg/Kevin Owens beef continued on Twitter today. Here are select tweets:
.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE.
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Take lots of pictures? Remember the moment?…What are you, my dad? Stop telling me what to do! And no, I will NOT turn down my music! https://t.co/7RCmurkFLK
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017