– A new video from The Bella Twins’ Youtube channel shows John Cena and his rare 2012 Range Rover.

– Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the head of President Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration. The Associated Press reports that the vote was 81-19. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the two Democrats from Connecticut who beat McMahon in her previous runs for Senate, both voted for her. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” and said it was a welcome change.

– The Goldberg/Kevin Owens beef continued on Twitter today. Here are select tweets:

.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017