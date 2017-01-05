wrestling / News

WWE News: Luke Gallows’ Facebook Deactivated, Eve Torres’ New Movie on Netflix

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Raw 4.26.16

– Luke Gallows noted on Twitter that his Facebook account has been suspended because someone accused him of “impersonating” himself:

Skiptrace, the Jackie Chan film that features Eve Torress, is now available to stream on Netflix. You can see the film’s trailer below:

