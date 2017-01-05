wrestling / News
WWE News: Luke Gallows’ Facebook Deactivated, Eve Torres’ New Movie on Netflix
– Luke Gallows noted on Twitter that his Facebook account has been suspended because someone accused him of “impersonating” himself:
Sorry former @facebook friends, @facebook deactivated my account for "impersonating" LUKE GALLOWS while allowing imposters to pose as me.
— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) January 6, 2017
– Skiptrace, the Jackie Chan film that features Eve Torress, is now available to stream on Netflix. You can see the film’s trailer below: