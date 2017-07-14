– WZ reports that Deonna Purrazzo and Jessica James beat Nicole Matthews and Barbi Hayden in the dark match before Friday’s Mae Young Classic taping.. Purrazzo won got the submission win via armbar.

– The site also notes that Emma was at ringside for the opening match of the taping.

– Here is a pic of MMA’s Four Horsewomen at the taping, facing off with WWE’s Four Horsewomen members Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley: