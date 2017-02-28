– Today marks the seventeenth birthday of Mae Young and Mark Henry’s infamous hand baby. The notorious segment, which you can see below, aired on the February 28th, 2000 episode of Raw. Young and the hand made an appearance together on the 1000th episode of Raw before AJ Lee’s wedding to Daniel Bryan as well.

– Here are the latest episodes of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods playing WWE 2K17 and a racing game with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney: