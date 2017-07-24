wrestling / News

WWE News: Maria Kanellis Comments on Possible In Ring Return, The Usos React to Losing Their Titles

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a clip from the WWE Battleground kickoff show, featuring Kayla Braxton asking Maria Kanellis if she pans to return to the ring…

– Here is a WWE Battleground fallout video, featuring the Usos commenting on losing the tag team titles to New Day…

– Here is the opening video from last night’s WWE Battleground PPV…

