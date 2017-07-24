wrestling / News
WWE News: Maria Kanellis Comments on Possible In Ring Return, The Usos React to Losing Their Titles
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a clip from the WWE Battleground kickoff show, featuring Kayla Braxton asking Maria Kanellis if she pans to return to the ring…
When will the @WWEUniverse see @MariaLKanellis "in the ring again?" She's already in the ring… #WWEBattleground @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/h4pSRl6xjl
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
– Here is a WWE Battleground fallout video, featuring the Usos commenting on losing the tag team titles to New Day…
– Here is the opening video from last night’s WWE Battleground PPV…