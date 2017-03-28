– WWE Studios, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and IGN are hosting a free screening of The Marine 5: Battleground in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. The screening is on Saturday at the AMC Universal Cineplex 20. The Miz, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, Naomi and Maryse will participate in an in-person Q&A following the screening. Tickets are free, but are first-come first-serve. You can find out more here.

– YouTuber Angry Grandpa posted a new video in which he “destroys” Michael Green, aka Kid With A Camera’s, WrestleMania tickets as a prank: