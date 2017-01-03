– Rich Swann did not appear on tonight’s 205 Live, with the commentary team saying he was not medically cleared. WZ reports this is likely just the company selling injuries from his attack by Neville.

– Daniel Bryan noted on Talking Smack that Maryse has been fined $5,000 for slapping Renee Young. The fine is due to her striking a non-wrestler. You can see footage of the incident and video of Miz on the post-show below: