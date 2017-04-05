– Maryse recently spoke with E! Online about tonight’s return of Total Divas. During the interview, she spoke about spending so much time with The Miz. Here is what she had to say…

“We complement each other really, really well, and I know that we’re together all the time, and this might sound kind of cliché, but that’s the truth. I was away from my husband for many years when I wasn’t with WWE, and that was the hardest thing. Now that I’m back, we get to travel together, go to all the different cities, different countries, perform together. Everything we do is basically together. We’re best friends. We work well together.”

– Scottish actor and comedian Greg Hemphill received a WWE Performance Center tour from William Regal today. They posted the following on Twitter…