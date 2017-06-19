wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For 205 Live, Michelle McCool Comments on Reigns’ Raw Promo
– PWInsider reports that Neville will face Rich Swann in the main event of Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live. The episode airs live immediately after Smackdown on the WWE Network.
– Michelle McCool posted to Instagram following Roman Reigns’ promo on Raw where he announced he would face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. Reigns mentioned retiring the Undertaker, which McCool reacted to specifically:
Watching "boom boom" when Roman's music hit (before he came out)…..K: "booo…..daddy say BOO, he beat you!!! Next time just punch him in the face, kick him between the eyes then use your muscles to hold him down to count to 3! If he tries to move, just push him back down. Seriously, that's all you have to do. Ok, daddy?!" ??????#justlikethat