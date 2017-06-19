– PWInsider reports that Neville will face Rich Swann in the main event of Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live. The episode airs live immediately after Smackdown on the WWE Network.

– Michelle McCool posted to Instagram following Roman Reigns’ promo on Raw where he announced he would face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. Reigns mentioned retiring the Undertaker, which McCool reacted to specifically: