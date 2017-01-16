– Jack Gallagher will take on Ariya Daivari in an “I Forfeit” match on 205 Live this week. You can see video of Gallagher being told of the match below:

– WWE has announced the nominees for the NXT Year-End Awards, which you can see below. Voting will be done via Twitter:

NXT TakeOver Of The Year

#Dallas

#Beginning

#Brooklyn

#Toronto

NXT Tag Team Of The Year

#AmericanAlpha

#TM61

#AuthorsOfPain

#TheRevival

#DIY

NXT Breakout Of The Year

#NoWayJose

#EmberMoon

#Almas

#PeytonAndBillie

#SAnitY

NXT Female Of The Year

#Bayley

#NiaJax

#Asuka

NXT Male Of The Year

#FinnBalor

#ShinsukeNakamura

#SamoaJoe

#BobbyRoode

NXT Competitor Of The Year

#Bayley

#NiaJax

#Asuka

#FinnBalor

#ShinsukeNakamura

#SamoaJoe

#BobbyRoode

NXT Match Of The Year

#FinnVsShinsuke – Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TV, July 13, 2016)

#AsukaVsMickie – Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#AlphaVsRevivalEND — American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End)

#SamiVsShinsuke – Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

#BayleyVsAsuka — Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

#SamiVsJoe – Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016)

#FinnVsSamoa – Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End)

#DIYvsRevival – #DIY vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#BayleyVsNia – Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016)

#DillingerVsRoode – Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#NevilleVsFinn – Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016)

#ShinsukeVsJoe – Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#AlphaVsRevivalNXT – American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)am Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)