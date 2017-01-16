wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For 205 Live, NXT Year-End Award Nominees Announced
– Jack Gallagher will take on Ariya Daivari in an “I Forfeit” match on 205 Live this week. You can see video of Gallagher being told of the match below:
– WWE has announced the nominees for the NXT Year-End Awards, which you can see below. Voting will be done via Twitter:
NXT TakeOver Of The Year
#Dallas
#Beginning
#Brooklyn
#Toronto
NXT Tag Team Of The Year
#AmericanAlpha
#TM61
#AuthorsOfPain
#TheRevival
#DIY
NXT Breakout Of The Year
#NoWayJose
#EmberMoon
#Almas
#PeytonAndBillie
#SAnitY
NXT Female Of The Year
#Bayley
#NiaJax
#Asuka
NXT Male Of The Year
#FinnBalor
#ShinsukeNakamura
#SamoaJoe
#BobbyRoode
NXT Competitor Of The Year
#Bayley
#NiaJax
#Asuka
#FinnBalor
#ShinsukeNakamura
#SamoaJoe
#BobbyRoode
NXT Match Of The Year
#FinnVsShinsuke – Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TV, July 13, 2016)
#AsukaVsMickie – Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)
#AlphaVsRevivalEND — American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End)
#SamiVsShinsuke – Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
#BayleyVsAsuka — Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
#SamiVsJoe – Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016)
#FinnVsSamoa – Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End)
#DIYvsRevival – #DIY vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto)
#BayleyVsNia – Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016)
#DillingerVsRoode – Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)
#NevilleVsFinn – Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016)
#ShinsukeVsJoe – Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto)
#AlphaVsRevivalNXT – American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)am Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)