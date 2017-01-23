wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For 205 Live, Promo For Orton vs. Harper, Nia Jax’s Opponent
– Neville vs. Cedric Alexander has been announced for this week’s episode of 205 Live, which airs tomorrow night on the Network.
– Nia Jax’s opponent on Raw was indy talent Ray Lyn from Cleveland, Ohio. You can see a pic of her from Raw below:
Looks like @NiaJaxWWE's opponent does not really want to be there… #RAW pic.twitter.com/tnBkjbHdZI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 24, 2017
– Here is a promo for Tuesday’s Smackdown match between Luke Harper and Randy Orton:
Watch as #WyattFamily members @RandyOrton and @LukeHarperWWE go one-on-one TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pYmLznH6Qn
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017