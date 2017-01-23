wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For 205 Live, Promo For Orton vs. Harper, Nia Jax’s Opponent

January 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Neville vs. Cedric Alexander has been announced for this week’s episode of 205 Live, which airs tomorrow night on the Network.

– Nia Jax’s opponent on Raw was indy talent Ray Lyn from Cleveland, Ohio. You can see a pic of her from Raw below:

– Here is a promo for Tuesday’s Smackdown match between Luke Harper and Randy Orton:

