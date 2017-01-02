– WWE hjas announced that TJ Perkins will face Neville on this week’s episode of 205 Live.

– WZ reports that the “Hogan” chants that happened during Raw were due to the fan known in Tampa as “The Tye Dyed Guy” being in attendance and visible in front of the camera at one point in the show. WWE moved him under the hard camera side so he wouldn’t be visible on TV which prompted the chants.

– WWE posted the following pic to Instagram of the welts Braun Strowman earned during his Last Man Standing match against Sami Zayn: