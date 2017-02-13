– WWE announced during Raw that TJ Perkins will face off with Neville in a non-title match on this week’s 205 Live.

– Here is WWE’s Hall of Fame induction video that aired for Teddy Long on Raw:

– Samoa Joe sit-down interview with Michael Cole on Raw and talked about his main roster debut, his attack on Seth Rollins and more. You can see video of the segment below. Joe says that he doesn’t worry about anyone’s approval or opinion beyond Triple H and took out Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns because he’s come to Raw to destroy. He said that if Rollins comes back in time for WrestleMania, he’ll put Rollins right back on the shelf. He added that he isn’t a flash in the pan like Sami Zayn and is happy to be on Raw. He compared himself with Shawn Michaels, Batista and Randy Orton and said that they needed to be propped up by Triple H but he doesn’t need help.