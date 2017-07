– It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of NXT that Drew McIntyre will face Killian Dain for a shot at Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III:

– Ric Flair appeared at a campaign fundraising event for Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’s Knox County mayoral bid. You can see pics from Flair below:

Campaigning in Knoxville for my good friend Glenn Jacobs! pic.twitter.com/DyXrRTRGHN — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 12, 2017