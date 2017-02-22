– Announced for next week’s episode of NXT is a match pitting Asuka against Peyton Royce for the NXT Women’s Championship. Royce won a triple threat on this week’s episode to earn the shot.

– 66% of fans gave tonight’s NXT a Thumbs Up as of this writing with 4,073 votes cast:

Did you enjoy this week's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2017

– The Rock posted to Instagram and recalled telling Curt Hawkins in 2012 that Kevin Owens was “bad ass” and that he hoped WWE would sign him, as you can see in the below caption: