WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Rock Recalls Story About Kevin Owens From 2012, NXT Twitter Poll
– Announced for next week’s episode of NXT is a match pitting Asuka against Peyton Royce for the NXT Women’s Championship. Royce won a triple threat on this week’s episode to earn the shot.
– 66% of fans gave tonight’s NXT a Thumbs Up as of this writing with 4,073 votes cast:
– The Rock posted to Instagram and recalled telling Curt Hawkins in 2012 that Kevin Owens was “bad ass” and that he hoped WWE would sign him, as you can see in the below caption:
Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by "The People's Hood" to say hello. People's Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms. We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Kurt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Kurt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said "Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He's amazing." Kurt said, "That's my good friend Kevin Owens". I said "We'll tell your friend he's bad ass and I hope WWE signs him." Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he's WWE Universal Champion. I like when good things happen to good hard working people. He's an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can. #RAW #StaplesCenter #PeoplesHood #UniversalChamp #KevinOwens #FightingWithMyFamily