– Next week’s NXT will see Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Akam ahead of the Authors of Pain vs. Revival vs. DIY elimination match for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: Orlando.

– As seen in the below Twitter poll, 65% of fans gave NXT a Thumbs Up with 4,142 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2017

– Here is the latest vignette for Aleister Black’s impending debut at NXT Takeover: Orlando: