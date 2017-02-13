– WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will face Big Show in next week’s episode of Raw. Raw takes place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– Samoa Joe attacked Sami Zayn on Raw tonight, leading to speculation that he may face Sami Zayn at Fastlane. No match involving Joe has been announced for the PPV. You can see video of the segment below:

– Paige posted the following pic with Alberto El Patron in the UK. Paige was there to watch Patron compete against Kurt Angle at the WCPW show over the weekend: