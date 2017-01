– On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Daniel Bryan announced that Becky Lynch will get another shot at Alexa Bliss’ Smackdown Women’s Championship after she made Bliss tap out last week. To ensure that La Luchadora will not interfere, the match will be in a steel cage.

– WZ reports that the dark match before Smackdown saw Heath Slater & Rhyno defeat The Usos.