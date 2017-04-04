– During Tuesday’s episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that unless one of them goes to Raw in next week’s Superstar Shakeup the Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Usos.

– Naomi also discussed the Superstar Shakeup on Talking Smack, saying that she would like to face off with Charlotte Flair in order to find out how she measures up against the best. You can see video from the segment below:

– Goldberg posted the following pics to Instagram commenting on his WWE farewell on Raw:

