WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Goldberg Comments on Farewell, Naomi Wants to Face Charlotte
– During Tuesday’s episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that unless one of them goes to Raw in next week’s Superstar Shakeup the Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Usos.
– Naomi also discussed the Superstar Shakeup on Talking Smack, saying that she would like to face off with Charlotte Flair in order to find out how she measures up against the best. You can see video from the segment below:
Which #RAW Superstar does @NaomiWWE want to compete against? HINT: She's ROYAL competition! #TalkingSmack @MsCharlotteWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/NYOD9yAKAb
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
– Goldberg posted the following pics to Instagram commenting on his WWE farewell on Raw: