– WWE has announced a non-title match between Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt for next week’s Smackdown.

– WWE has announced that they’ve partnered with Puma for a WWE Legends shoe collection. The first shows will be designed by Alexander John and feature Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior. Randy Savage, Ric Flair, André the Giant and The Undertaker in exclusive art.

– Triple H posted the following to Twitter, hyping his return at WrestleMania: