– Per WZ, local ads in New York are advertising Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for next week’s Raw. Also advertised is an appearance by Brock Lesnar.

– WWE posted the following clip from WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania. The film is available now on Digital HD and hits DVD on March 14th:

– Dana Brooke turned on Charlotte Flair during tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see video below of Brooke attacking Flair after being run down by the former Women’s Champion following Brooke’s loss to Sasha Banks on the show, as well as video from earlier in the night of Flair giving Brooke some orders before the match: