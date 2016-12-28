– Wrestling DVD Network has the synopsis for the upcoming DVD on Diamond Dallas Page titled “Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living.” You can see it below:

“At age 35, DDP attempted to become a wrestler, something everyone told him was impossible. After years of hard work, DDP ended his career a three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Since exiting the ring, DDP is now known the world over for his DDP Yoga, a life-changing exercise tool. DDP has mentored both Scott Hall and Jake Roberts to sobriety. A relentless worker with a passion for life, this is the true story of Diamond Dallas Page.”

– The following matches will take place on next week’s episode of NXT. They were taped in Melbourne during the NXT tour of Japan and Australia:

* Steel Cage NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. TM-61

* Bobby Roode & Elias Samson vs. Tye Dillinger & Buddy Murphy

* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan