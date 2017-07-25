wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Set For 205 Live, Wale Ringside at Raw

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has announced that Cedric Alexander will be Rich Swann’s partner in his match against TJP and Tony Nese on 205 Live. Also announced for the show is a non-title match pitting Neville against Ariya Daivari.

– Here is a pic from WWE of Wale at ringside during Monday’s Raw:

