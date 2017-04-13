– Kevin Nash posted the following on twitter, defending JBL and telling people “don’t be a bitch.”

JBL broke in in an era of 300 pound bad ass men. So his psychological thoughts are very real. Everyone could go. He's shifted to our new era — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 13, 2017

JBL is one of the most thoughtful on air personalities WWE has. He's a mans man. But looking to always advance talent. #dont' be a bitch — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 13, 2017

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, joking with fans about the way he’s been going back and forth between different Matt Hardy gimmicks since his WWE return…

When you don't know what gimmick to follow pic.twitter.com/f8ZkPlnHHP — Ricochet Jr (51-28) (@KingMustxkim) April 11, 2017

Forces within my CORE are pulling me in different directions. It's quite TUMULTUOUS. The most powerful force will eventually EMERGE. https://t.co/U2knefUEdo — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017