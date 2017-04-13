wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on His Identify Crisis, Kevin Nash Defends JBL on Twitter

April 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Kevin Nash posted the following on twitter, defending JBL and telling people “don’t be a bitch.”

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, joking with fans about the way he’s been going back and forth between different Matt Hardy gimmicks since his WWE return…

