WWE News: Matt Hardy Compares WWE & TNA, Match Teased For Next Week’s 205 Live
– Here is video from 205 Live that teases a match for next week. Brian Kendrick did a segment where he talked about why the WWE Universe should not believe that Jack Gallagher is a true fighter, prompting Gallagher to come out and chase Kendrick off which set up the potential match:
.@mrbriankendrick presents several reasons why the @WWEUniverse should NOT believe @GentlemanJackG is a true FIGHTER! #205Live @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/oNZnCzeNaS
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to take shots at GFW/TNA, comparing his work on the “Final Deletion” series with his run under WWE as Matt Version 1.0:
FUN FACT-Myself, Jeff & Reby spent $2500 & 4 days creating The Final Deletion set, with ZERO help from TNA, as it was our vision & creation.
100%. I never expected "Version 1". WWE never pays you 2 months late & they fund all shots. I created this concept with my $ on my property.
