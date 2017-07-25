wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Compares WWE & TNA, Match Teased For Next Week’s 205 Live

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is video from 205 Live that teases a match for next week. Brian Kendrick did a segment where he talked about why the WWE Universe should not believe that Jack Gallagher is a true fighter, prompting Gallagher to come out and chase Kendrick off which set up the potential match:

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to take shots at GFW/TNA, comparing his work on the “Final Deletion” series with his run under WWE as Matt Version 1.0:

